Twin Cities Firm To Merge With Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Midwest-based firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP on Friday announced it will be merging with Minneapolis firm Briggs and Morgan, creating a combined firm with 12 offices and more than 600 lawyers. Taft said in the announcement the move is part of its strategy for organic growth, which has included successful mergers with local firms in new markets in the past, including a merger with a Chicago firm in 2014. Briggs stressed that joining Taft will allow the firm, which has more than 130 attorneys and represents high-profile clients such as the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins, will greatly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS