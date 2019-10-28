Overlooked Due Diligence Considerations In Tech M&A

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- In mid-September, online education platform Thinkful Inc. disclosed that it suffered a data breach[1] and required all its customers to reset their passwords. This disclosure came just a few weeks after the company announced it was being acquired by Chegg Inc. for $80 million, though it is unclear exactly how and when the breach occurred. While details are sparse and no significant fallout has materialized yet, this data breach is one of many incidents that highlight the importance M&A due diligence. The following week, (ISC)² published a study assessing the impact of cybersecurity on M&A transactions[2] and found that the results...

