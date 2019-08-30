OECD Reviewing Bulgarian Tax Data Breach

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is reviewing the Bulgarian tax authority's security measures following a massive data breach that included taxpayer information exchanged with other countries through a global reporting system, the organization confirmed Friday. The July 15 breach, which according to news reports affected seven million Bulgarian taxpayers, is the first to involve the common reporting standard, a global initiative spearheaded by the OECD to exchange data about taxpayers in the hope of stemming illegal tax evasion. Both the Canadian and New Zealand tax authorities previously announced that some of their taxpayer data was compromised in the hack. The OECD's...

