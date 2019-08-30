Law360's Pro Say: Why Are Cops Photoshopping Mug Shots?

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- When a bank robbery suspect's face tattoos didn’t appear in eyewitness descriptions or security camera footage, police edited them out of his mug shot. The incident has sparked outrage from activists, but altered police lineups are surprisingly common. Reporter RJ Vogt joins Pro Say this week to explain the controversial practice, why it’s done, and when it goes too far. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week: Ep. 118: Why Are Cops Photoshopping Mugshots? Your...

