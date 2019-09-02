MPs To Seek 2-Month Delay To Avoid No-Deal Brexit

Law360, London (September 2, 2019, 1:20 PM BST) -- A coalition of U.K. lawmakers fighting government plans to leave the European Union without a deal or transition period said Monday they will propose that Britain's Oct. 31 departure date should be extended by at least two months to avoid leaving the bloc without regulatory continuity. Opposition MPs are expected to introduce legislation on Tuesday as they seek to force the government to delay Brexit, after protests outside Downing Street in central London at the weekend. (AP) A cross-section of opposition MPs are expected to introduce legislation on Tuesday requiring the government to extend the EU's Article 50 withdrawal process if...

