Insurer Denies Auditor's Deceit Claim In £20M Bond Fight

Law360, London (September 2, 2019, 4:13 PM BST) -- Liquidators for a Caribbean insurer have hit back at a counterclaim filed by an accounting firm they are suing for alleged negligence, denying in new court documents that the auditor can avoid liability because of misconduct by a former director. The liquidators said their High Court claim against BSG Valentine cannot be dismissed as contrary to the public interest simply because it is derived from the inflation of assets by one of the insurer's directors. They have accused BSG of signing off Northern and Western Insurance Co.'s accounts for 2011, 2012 and 2013 dishonestly and in bad faith. BSG has sought in...

