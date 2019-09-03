UK Agency Seizes £473K From Convicted Money Launderer

Law360, London (September 3, 2019, 12:50 PM BST) -- Britain's organized crime agency said Tuesday it has seized almost £500,000 ($600,000) from a convicted money launderer who claimed he paid for a house by winning the Pakistan lottery 123 times and funneled some of the proceeds through a U.K. bank. Kashaf Ali Khan, 44, was stripped of £473,000 after the National Crime Agency issued a confiscation order in 2018 under the Proceeds of Crime Act. The convicted criminal claimed he brought the £412,000 house in Birmingham, in England’s West Midlands, with cash he had earned from 123 winning tickets in Pakistan’s lottery, the NCA said The NCA said there are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS