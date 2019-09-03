BOE Official Warns Against Deregulation After Brexit

Law360, London (September 3, 2019, 8:50 PM BST) -- A senior Bank of England regulator warned the U.K. government against softening regulation of financial services after Britain leaves the European Union, citing the risks of returning to precrisis oversight. The Monday comments from Alex Brazier, executive director for financial stability, strategy and risk at the Bank of England, come as members of Parliament prepare for a showdown over Brexit. Brazier said the U.K.’s exit from the EU, scheduled for Oct. 31, should not be used as an opportunity to roll back financial reforms introduced in the wake of the 2008 financial crash. “When it comes to the resilience of the core financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS