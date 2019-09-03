Guggenheim Partners Taps Khuzami As Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Guggenheim Partners has hired as its chief legal officer former Deputy Manhattan U.S. Attorney Robert Khuzami, who has also held high-profile positions at Kirkland, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Deutsche Bank, the financial services company announced Tuesday. Along with his legal title, Khuzami, who led the case against President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer and political champion Michael Cohen, was named a managing partner at the firm, effective immediately. "I am both personally and professionally excited to join Guggenheim Partners and its fantastic team," Khuzami said in a statement. "As a private sector lawyer, I learned firsthand of the firm's...

