Barclay Damon Picks Up 20 LeClairRyan Attys

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT) -- As LeClairRyan moves forward with a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 20 of its former attorneys have found a home at Barclay Damon, including LeClairRyan's New Haven, Connecticut, office and onetime president Elizabeth Acee. The Northeast regional firm announced Tuesday that the attorneys officially joined the firm last week. That news came the same day that LeClairRyan filed its bankruptcy petition in the Eastern District of Virginia. In addition to the 12 New Haven attorneys joining Barclay Damon, five former LeClairRyan attorneys in Boston have made the switch, and three joined in New York, including Janice B. Grubin who will serve as co-chair...

