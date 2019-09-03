2 Firms Lead KCS' $154M Deal For MAM Software

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based MAM Software Group on Tuesday said it will sell itself to Kerridge Commercial Systems, a fellow U.K-based software company, in a roughly $154.2 million all-cash deal steered by Sullivan & Worcester and Kirkland. MAM Software Group Inc. CEO Mike Jamieson lauded the deal in the statement as the best path forward for the company. The deal "provides MAM Software's stockholders with a premium over the pre-announcement market price of their shares, and we believe it will allow our team to increase our focus on long-term success that will benefit customers, employees and partners," Jamieson said. CEO of Kerridge Commercial Systems...

