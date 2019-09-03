LeClairRyan Heads To Ch. 11 In Virginia

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 11:04 AM EDT) -- LeClairRyan PLLC has filed for Chapter 11 in Virginia, approximately one month after its members voted to shut down the firm. LeClairRyan filed for Chapter 11 on Tuesday, less than a month after the firm officially announced it would be winding down. (Photo: Facebook) The voluntary petition, filed on Tuesday, sheds additional light on the turbulent months that led to the firm's Aug. 7 announcement that it would be winding down. "After growing into a large national law firm, LeClairRyan experienced declines in gross revenue and profitability in recent years," the firm's former general counsel and chair of the dissolution committee Lori D. Thompson...

