FCA Advises On Polling And Market Abuse As Election Looms

Law360, London (September 4, 2019, 12:44 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has published guidance for investors on how to handle information gleaned from unpublished election polling data as the U.K. faces up to the prospect of a third general election in four years. The markets watchdog set out guidelines on Tuesday on potential market abuse in connection with information gathered from electoral polling. Established polling companies will be in breach of the Market Abuse Regulation rules if they disclose information that could affect markets, except in the “normal exercise of employment, a profession or duties,” the FCA said. Trading on financial instruments based on the information would also be a breach....

