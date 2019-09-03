Jets Promote General Counsel To Franchise President

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The New York Jets announced Tuesday that the team's general counsel has been promoted to president of the franchise and will now oversee all the team's business operations. In a statement, the Jets said that Hymie Elhai, who was also senior vice president, will take over for Neil Glat, who is moving to a new role as senior adviser. Elhai, who has been with the team for 20 years, will report directly to Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson and will work with head coach Adam Gase and General Manager Joe Douglas to manage both sports and business operations. "I am honored...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS