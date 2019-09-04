Draft Civil Procedure Jurisdictional Rule Needs A Tweak

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Conference Advisory Committee on Civil Rules has proposed adding a new provision to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 7.1. The new provision is intended to resolve thorny diversity jurisdiction questions at the outset of a case, but to accomplish that goal effectively, it needs a tweak. If adopted, the proposed subsection (a)(2) would require a party in a case based on diversity jurisdiction to disclose the citizenship of "every individual or entity whose citizenship is attributed to that party at the time the action is filed." The proposed amendment is intended to (1) clear up, at the outset of...

