Fed. Circ. Pulls Contested Line In Its Sandoz Biosimilar Ruling

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Tuesday that it is throwing out a controversial line indicating that patent infringement under the doctrine of equivalents applies only in exceptional cases. In a brief order, the appellate court said it was deleting a line it wrote in May that the doctrine of equivalents, which allows infringement findings even when a process falls outside the literal scope of a patent's claims, applies only in cases deemed "exceptional." That holding was part of a three-judge panel's decision to clear Novartis' Sandoz division of patent infringement over its biosimilar versions of Amgen's chemotherapy companion drugs Neupogen and Neulasta....

