Skadden-Led Orthodontics Biz Launches Potential $1.2B IPO

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Teeth-straightening company SmileDirectClub set a price range for an initial public offering that could raise $1.2 billion under the guidance of Skadden and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins, marking the largest of eight IPOs that moved forward on Tuesday. Nashville, Tennessee-based SmileDirectClub Inc. told regulators it plans to offer 58.5 million shares priced between $19 and $22, raising $1.2 billion if shares price at midpoint. The offering is expected during the week of Sept. 9, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. SmileDirectClub joins a busy post-Labor Day pipeline for IPOs. Website security platform Cloudflare Inc., five biotechnology and health care...

