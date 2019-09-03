Jones Day Says Bias Suit Can't ID Practice That Hurts Women

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Female ex-associates who called legal powerhouse Jones Day's compensation system a "black box" that lets gender bias run rampant haven't been able to zero in on a specific employment practice that hurts women, Jones Day told a D.C. federal court on Tuesday. In a reply brief, the firm fired back at the former associates, who are opposing Jones Day's pending motion for partial judgment in the blockbuster gender bias lawsuit accusing the firm of sidelining women and shorting them on pay. Among the arguments Jones Day takes issue with is the claim that the firm's secrecy around pay, centralization of authority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS