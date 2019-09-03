Caplin Hires Ex-KPMG Director To Lead New SALT Practice

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Caplin & Drysdale Chtd. has hired a former KPMG tax managing director to lead the firm's newly formed state and local tax practice, the firm announced Tuesday. Leighanne Scott, whose practice has included working on income tax and sales and use tax issues, will help expand Caplin & Drysdale's new state and local tax practice. “Caplin & Drysdale has identified the building of a SALT practice as a dynamic response to clients' needs and as setting the stage for the firm's continued success,” the firm said. Scott practiced for about 13 years at KPMG, serving in the last three years as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS