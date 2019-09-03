Ropes & Gray Helps Freeman Spogli Wrap Up $1.85B PE Fund

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Freeman Spogli & Co., led by Ropes & Gray LLP, said Tuesday that it sealed its eighth private equity fund after raking in $1.85 billion from limited partners, with plans to target middle market consumer and distribution businesses based in North America. The fund, called FS Equity Partners VIII LP, closed at its hard cap, according to a statement. It brought in capital from a group of investors that includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. As of late November 2018, the new fund had raked in roughly $1.06 billion from 63 total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS