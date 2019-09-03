Here's Why O'Melveny And Allen & Overy Ended Merger Talks

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A shifting macroeconomic climate played a role in the unraveling of merger talks between the U.K.'s Allen & Overy and U.S.-based O'Melveny & Myers, sources say, but cross-border merger talks between large law firms are often doomed from the get-go, according to legal industry pundits. Uncertainty over Brexit loomed over the failed merger of U.K.'s Allen & Overy and U.S.-based O'Melveny & Myers, experts said. Above, a European Union flag and a Union Jack hoisted by protesters fly outside Parliament. (AP) Sealing the deal on a financially integrated trans-Atlantic merger between two large law firms like Allen & Overy and O'Melveny is like...

