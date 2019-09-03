Fla. City Worker's Firing Too Close To EEOC Letter: 11th Circ.

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday revived allegations that a Florida city manager fired a clerk because she accused him of discriminating against her in a letter to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying her firing came suspiciously close to her complaint. The panel reversed part of an order granting Debary, Florida, and City Manager Leo Parrott summary judgment. It agreed with the trial court that their stated reasons for firing clerk Stacy Tebo were not a smokescreen for sex bias but said she does have a retaliation case, noting Parrott only mustered these reasons after he learned about Tebo’s complaint....

