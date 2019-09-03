Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice called Sabre Corp.'s bluff on its planned airline-booking merger and filed suit to contest the tie-up, the Federal Trade Commission cut a deal permitting Boston Scientific to go through with a $4 billion purchase, and the head of the Federal Communications Commission moved to tee up final federal approval of the T-Mobile and Sprint combination. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from August. Challenges The FTC challenged Evonik Industries AG's $625 million proposed buy of PeroxyChem Holding Co. on Aug. 2 over concerns the deal could harm competition in an already highly concentrated hydrogen...

