PTAB Rightfully Upheld Mic Patent, ClearOne Tells Fed. Circ.

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- ClearOne Inc. has urged the Federal Circuit to affirm a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that its audio conferencing microphone patent holds up, despite arguments from Shure Inc. that the board messed up claim construction. The claim construction concerns at the heart of Shure's appeal are "a red herring,” ClearOne said Monday. The piece of prior art Shure relies on won't render the patent obvious no matter the construction, the response brief states. Kellermann, as the art is called, is "an advanced and mathematically dense reference" that doesn’t disclose the disputed term, no matter how it's defined, ClearOne said. The...

