CSBS Suit Over OCC Fintech Charter Tossed For Second Time

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has again shot down a lawsuit that seeks to block the federal government from granting specialized national bank charters to fintech firms, saying the Conference of State Bank Supervisors is still jumping the gun by suing over a charter that no one has even applied for. In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said she was dismissing the state bank regulators group’s latest attempt to challenge the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s fintech charter plans because the organization “continues to lack standing and its claims remain unripe.” Judge Friedrich had dismissed a 2017 iteration...

