Deals Rumor Mill: Poshmark, Lindsay Goldberg, Selecta

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Online resale marketplace Poshmark has postponed plans to go public, Bloomberg reported late Tuesday. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that the company delayed the offering in an effort to focus on sales. The report states that Poshmark had tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley to aid the planned initial public offering. According to the report, Poshmark delayed the plans until next year. Private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg has inked a deal to snap up Bilcare Research, Reuters reported early Wednesday. According to the report, the pharmaceutical packaging company boasts €300 million ($331 million) in annual sales. The private equity...

