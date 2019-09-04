Atlantic Street Taps Morrison Cohen For $500M PE Fund

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:28 AM EDT) -- Connecticut-based private equity firm Atlantic Street Capital, working with legal adviser Morrison Cohen, said Wednesday it has closed its fourth fund after receiving $500 million from limited partners, with plans to target lower-middle-market companies in areas including retail, health care and business services. The fund, billed as Atlantic Street Capital IV LP, eclipsed its original fundraising goal of $450 million before closing at its hard cap, according to a statement. Atlantic Street typically invests in lower-middle-market entrepreneur- and family-owned businesses that the firm believes are poised to enter their next stage of growth. Individual investments normally fall within the range of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS