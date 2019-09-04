Blue Apron Scoops Up Former Fried Frank Atty For GC Role

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Meal kit delivery service Blue Apron has tapped a former Fried Frank special counsel to lead its legal department, according to a Wednesday announcement. On Sept. 9, Meredith Deutsch will replace Christina Halliday as general counsel and corporate secretary at Blue Apron Holdings Inc., the company said in a statement. In the role, she will manage legal and regulatory matters and report to CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski. Throughout her legal career, Deutsch has had stints both in private practice and corporate law departments. A graduate of Cornell University Law School, she worked for 12 years at Jones Day. Most recently, she...

