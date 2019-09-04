Stryker To Buy Pair Of Medical Tech Cos. For Up To $500M

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Medical technology company Stryker Corporation said Wednesday it will acquire medical imaging company Mobius Imaging and spine surgery technology company Cardan Robotics for up to $500 million. Stryker will acquire Mobius Imaging LLC and its sister company, GYS Tech LLC — which does business as Cardan Robotics — for $370 million up front and up to $130 million in payments depending on performance benchmarks, the announcement said. “This acquisition brings expertise in advanced imaging and robotics as well as a robust product pipeline that add to Styker’s portfolio,” Spencer Stiles, group president of Stryker’s orthopaedics and spine division, said in a...

