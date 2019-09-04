Weil Atty's Closing Argument Struck As J&J Talc Trial Wraps

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge struck the entire closing argument of a Johnson & Johnson attorney who told a jury Wednesday that “lawsuit fiction” dominated claims by four mesothelioma victims, giving the Weil Gotshal partner a stern rebuke about her conduct. Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Anna C. Viscomi struck the closing argument of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP’s Diane Sullivan, who repeatedly suggested during her summation that attorneys for the four plaintiffs “created” evidence to back their claims that they developed terminal cancer from using the company’s talcum powder. The accusation that they violated professional conduct rules, aired in an open...

