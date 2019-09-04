Mississippi's Mental Health System Violates ADA, Judge Says

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled that Mississippi has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by "over-institutionalizing" people with serious mental illness, saying the federal government has proven the state's mental health system is discriminatory and that a special master is needed to craft a solution. U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves sided Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Justice in a suit claiming the state fell short on providing mentally ill adults with proper community health service alternatives, writing that Mississippi "has known for years that it is over‐institutionalizing its citizens." "The United States has met its burden and shown that despite...

