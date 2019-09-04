Legal Tech Co. Clio Inks $250M In Series D Round

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT) -- Canadian legal technology company Clio said Wednesday it nabbed $250 million from growth equity firms TCV and JMI Equity in a Series D round that Clio said was one of the largest growth investments in the legal technology space. According to the statement, Burnaby, Canada-based Clio plans to use the Series D round proceeds to “transform the practice of law for good by creating cloud-based solutions designed to help law firms deliver client-centered experiences and make legal services more widely accessible.” Clio said Wednesday that legal marketplace Avvo.com’s founder, Mark Britton, will also be joining its board of directors. “Clio is...

