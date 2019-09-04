Vensana Capital Wraps Up Inaugural Fund With $225M In Tow

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT) -- Vensana Capital, a new medical technology-focused venture capital and growth equity firm, said Wednesday that it has clinched its debut fund after raising $225 million from limited partners. The fund, Vensana Capital I, was oversubscribed and brought in capital from an investor group that includes public pensions, university endowments, foundations and family offices, among others, according to a statement. Vensana will target investments in medical technology companies with products either in the clinical development or commercial stages, or both. More specifically, the fund will invest in companies within sub-sectors like medical devices, diagnostics and data science, drug delivery, digital health and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS