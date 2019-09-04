Estee Lauder Fills Top Lawyer Spot With Veteran GC

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT) -- Estee Lauder has hired a seasoned general counsel to serve as its next top lawyer, according to a Wednesday announcement, two months after the company promoted its former legal head to the new position of vice chairman. Deirdre Stanley, who most recently was the general counsel at Thomson Reuters Corp., next month will officially start in her new role as executive vice president and general counsel at the Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. She is set to replace Sara Moss, who in July was elevated to vice chairman. Stanley will report to President and CEO Fabrizio Freda and Executive Chairman William Lauder,...

