Budding Cannabis Industry Clocks Busy M&A Day

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- At least five cannabis M&A transactions made headlines Wednesday, as the industry continues to flourish amid growing acceptance of products for both medicinal and recreational uses. The day saw Aurora Cannabis Inc. sell its stake in global organic cannabis company The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. to a syndicate of Canadian banks for CA$86.5 million ($65.4 million); dispensary operator Cannabis Cowboy Inc. divest a handful of non-operational stores to Canadian retailer Fire & Flower Inc. for $5.65 million; and e-commerce software developer CannaOne Technologies Inc. unveil plans to buyout Real Life Sciences Inc., a company that links clinical scientists with software...

