Hospital Owner Says Training Program Sale Needs To Happen

Law360, Wilmington (September 4, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The owner of a pair of Philadelphia hospitals told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday its proposed sale of doctor training programs is not barred by federal law and needs to be approved to provide a needed influx of cash into the debtors’ estates. During a hearing in Wilmington, Center City Healthcare LLC attorney Mark Minuti of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP said that an auction had resulted in a $55 million offer from a consortium of area hospitals led by Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and that an objection from the federal government did not attack the fairness of that offer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS