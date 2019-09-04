PTAB Time-Bar Rulings Contrary To AIA, High Court Told

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions regarding the timeliness of a patent challenge cannot be reviewed on appeal, the parent company of Yellowpages.com told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, arguing that a contrary holding undermines the America Invents Act. Thryv Inc., formerly known as Dex Media, is at the Supreme Court seeking to overturn a Federal Circuit ruling that found the company was too late in challenging a Click-To-Call Technologies LP patent covering a system of establishing anonymous telephone communications. The Federal Circuit has said patent owners can appeal PTAB decisions finding a petition was filed within the one-year window...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS