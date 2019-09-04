USPTO To Expand Prioritized Patent Application Program

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will expand the number of patent applications it reviews through its prioritized Track I program from the limit of 10,000 set by the America Invents Act to 12,000. The agency issued an interim rule Tuesday, saying it's outgrown the AIA's mandated number and has the resources to expand by another 2,000 patent applications annually. The USPTO is accepting comments on the plan through Nov. 4. Under the AIA, the USPTO can't accept more than 10,000 Track I prioritization requests in a fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, unless the agency sets...

