Skadden Steers Danaher Dental Unit's Potential $600M IPO

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Envista Holdings, a dental supplies unit being carved out of science and technology company Danaher Corp., said Wednesday it's aiming for a $602 million initial public offering led by Skadden. Envista Holdings Corp. said it expects its 26,768,000 shares to price between $21 and $24 each, bringing in $602 million at midpoint, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange filings. Its parent company Danaher announced in June that it would carve out its dental segment and take it public in the second half of this year. Envista includes three of Danaher's operating companies: Nobel Biocare Systems, KaVo Kerr and Ormco, which focus...

