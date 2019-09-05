6th Circ. Flushes Kitty Litter Sewage Backup Suit

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- An Ohio woman whose sewage system backed up after she flushed cat litter into it for years can’t sue the litter’s maker for misleadingly marketing it as “flushable,” the Sixth Circuit has found, as her plumbing already suffered from a “cat’s cradle” of other problems. In an unpublished, nine-page opinion filed Wednesday and jam-packed with feline puns, a three-judge panel said Jane Miller’s consumer fraud claim against Kent Pet Group Inc. fell short because she hadn’t presented any evidence that Kent’s World’s Best Cat Litter was solely to blame for her sewage woes, affirming a lower court’s decision to the same...

