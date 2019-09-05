Pay-For-Delay Bill Goes Too Far, Conservative Org. Says

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Congress is stepping out of line by pushing forward a bill that would ban most “pay-for-delay” settlements between generic and branded drugmakers, the conservative-leaning National Taxpayers Union said in a brief Wednesday. The Preserve Access to Affordable Generics and Biosimilars Act would create a presumption that patent deals between drugmakers are anti-competitive, as they could delay entry of lower-priced drugs, but that’s contrary to evidence, NTU President Pete Sepp said in the brief. The Federal Trade Commission's own data shows that a decreasing number of drug patent settlements is having an anti-competitive effect, he wrote. “Although the legislation purports to let settling parties...

