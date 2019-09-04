Jones Day Says Edits To Sex Bias Suit Beyond The Pale

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- BigLaw heavyweight Jones Day doubled down Wednesday on its contention that former associates suing it for systemic gender discrimination improperly revised their complaint, rebutting the women’s argument from a day earlier that they updated their claims in line with procedural rules. In a reply brief, the firm reiterated its earlier request to U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss that he strike the former associates’ Aug. 16 third amended complaint, which Jones Day claims wasn’t authorized. A day earlier, the women had filed an opposition to Jones Day’s motion to strike the Aug. 16 pleading, which the women said complied with federal civil...

