PTAB Says Microsoft Can't Join Challenge To Uniloc Patent

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday refused to allow Microsoft Corp. to join challenges brought against a Uniloc wireless networking patent, saying new arguments the company wanted to introduce would complicate the reviews. PTAB denied motions that Microsoft filed earlier this year seeking to join two inter partes reviews that Apple, LG and Samsung have filed against the patent. The Apple-led group has said various claims in the patent are invalid because they would have been obvious. It's not unusual for companies to file a "copycat" petition along with a joinder request, mirroring the arguments made in the initial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS