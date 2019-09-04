6th Circ. Restores Tipsy Plant Worker's Arbitration Win

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday restored an arbitration order downgrading a manufacturing worker's firing for coming to work intoxicated to a prolonged suspension, saying the arbitrator's finding that the company lacked just cause to fire the employee was within the bounds of a collective bargaining agreement. A three-judge panel reversed an Ohio federal court ruling by U.S. District Judge James G. Carr vacating an arbitration award in which manufacturer Johns Manville's firing of employee Terrance Hudson for being drunk on the job was lessened to a 60-day suspension. Hudson was represented by a Teamsters local, which filed a grievance over his...

