Enviros Say Federal Coal Mining Guidance Violates ESA

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental groups accused the federal government on Wednesday of relying on old, refuted science to support issuing coal mining permits in Appalachia despite the alleged harm such activity causes to animals protected under the Endangered Species Act. The suit, filed in West Virginia federal court, targets the Trump administration's ongoing practice of using a 1996 analysis to ensure coal mining adheres to the ESA's obligation to protect listed species. Despite an Obama administration biological opinion that said the 1996 analysis was inadequate, the Trump administration is improperly dragging its feet on completing its own set...

