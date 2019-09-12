Patent Bill Would 'Do More Harm Than Good,' Lawmakers Told

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- It would be a bad idea to upend a decadeold U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared patent owners don't have an automatic right to an injunction once a court finds infringement, legal experts told a U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee. Three members of the Intellectual Property Subcommittee attended a hearing Wednesday to sound out experts on Sen. Chris Coons' bill, dubbed the STRONGER Patents Act, which aims to revamp the patent system by putting new restrictions on patent challenges. The bill seeks to do this by limiting who and how many times a patent can be challenged in inter partes and post-grant reviews...

