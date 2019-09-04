Clark Hill Scoops Up Las Vegas Boutique Gentile Cristalli

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC has combined with Las Vegas litigation boutique Gentile Cristalli Miller Armeni Savarese, adding four attorneys as members, the firm announced on Wednesday. Dominic Gentile, Michael Cristalli, Ross Miller and Paola Armeni will work as members of Clark Hill while Vincent Savarese and Mark Dzarnoski will work as senior counsel, remaining in Las Vegas to serve as Clark Hill’s six-attorney office in the Nevada city, according to the announcement. “Growing Clark Hill’s Las Vegas office is of strategic importance to the firm, given our clients’ increasing activity in this market,” Donald Ridge, a member who heads Clark Hill’s Los...

