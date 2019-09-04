Law Firm Leaders: Sterne Kessler's Michael Ray

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Michael B. Ray has served as managing director of midsize intellectual property law firm Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox PLLC for the last 12 years. Michael Ray Sterne Kessler managing director In a recent conversation with Law360, Ray discussed his goals for the 40-year-old law firm, steps it is taking to adapt to a changing legal marketplace and the traits he values most in a firm partner. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. As the business of law changes, how is your law firm adapting? The changes are significant. Clients increasingly want more value for their legal spend....

