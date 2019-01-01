Trump’s Judicial Picks Are Gutting Campaign Finance Law

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy is a professor at Stetson University College of Law. Read more She is a fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law and the author of the upcoming book "Political Brands."

[P]laintiffs argue that the federal ban on their proposed activities is unconstitutional. Plaintiffs contend, in particular, that foreign citizens lawfully resident in the United States have a right under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution to contribute to candidates and political parties and to make express-advocacy expenditures. We respect the force of plaintiffs’ arguments, as ably advanced by plaintiffs’ counsel. Under the relevant Supreme Court precedents, however, we must disagree with plaintiffs' submission. The Supreme Court has long held that the government (federal, state, and local) may exclude foreign citizens from activities that are part of democratic self-government in the United States.

Plaintiffs raise concerns that the disclosure of petition signatures may lead to threats and intimidation. … There are laws against threats and intimidation; and harsh criticism, short of unlawful action, is a price our people have traditionally been willing to pay for self-governance. Requiring people to stand up in public for their political acts fosters civic courage, without which democracy is doomed. For my part, I do not look forward to a society which, thanks to the Supreme Court, campaigns anonymously (McIntyre) and even exercises the direct democracy of initiative and referendum hidden from public scrutiny and protected from the accountability of criticism. This does not resemble the Home of the Brave.

There is no right more basic in our democracy than the right to participate in electing our political leaders. Citizens can exercise that right in a variety of ways: They can run for office themselves, vote, urge others to vote for a particular candidate, volunteer to work on a campaign, and contribute to a candidate’s campaign.

[D]eath should make no difference. Of course, living donors have substantial speech and associational interests in contributing money to political parties of their choice. Yet a contribution is no less speech and expressive association if the donor makes it through a bequest rather than a lifetime transfer. Either way, the donor intends to support the political views of the party.

[U]nder the Supreme Court's precedents, direct speech and monetary speech are functional equivalents. … Put more plainly, if a candidate can speak the words ‘I support the Democratic Party,’ then he must likewise be allowed to put his money where his mouth is.

To be sure, many Americans of good faith bemoan the amount of money spent on campaign contributions and political speech. But if you don’t like big money in politics, then you should oppose big government in our lives. … So if there is too much money in politics, it’s because there’s too much government. The size and scope of government makes such spending essential.