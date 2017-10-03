Law360's Guide To Trump's Judicial Picks

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Updated Oct. 2, 2017 9:18 p.m. | President Donald Trump has an unusual opportunity to reshape the federal judiciary as the number of vacancies at the start of his term was higher than for any president in the past three decades.



Appointment Scorecard Circuit Courts of Appeals



21 vacant



seats 14 pending



nominations 4 confirmed



judges U.S. District Courts



119 vacant



seats 35 pending



nominations 2 confirmed



judges There were only about 40 federal court vacancies when President Barack Obama took office in January...

