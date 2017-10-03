Law360's Guide To Trump's Judicial Picks

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Updated Oct. 2, 2017 9:18 p.m. | President Donald Trump has an unusual opportunity to reshape the federal judiciary as the number of vacancies at the start of his term was higher than for any president in the past three decades.
Appointment Scorecard
Circuit Courts of Appeals
21
vacant
seats
14
pending
nominations
4
confirmed
judges
U.S. District Courts
119
vacant
seats
35
pending
nominations
2
confirmed
judges There were only about 40 federal court vacancies when President Barack Obama took office in January...
