Law360's Guide To Trump's Judicial Picks

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Updated Oct. 2, 2017 9:18 p.m. | President Donald Trump has an unusual opportunity to reshape the federal judiciary as the number of vacancies at the start of his term was higher than for any president in the past three decades.

Appointment Scorecard Circuit Courts of Appeals

21 vacant

seats 14 pending

nominations 4 confirmed

judges   U.S. District Courts

119 vacant

seats 35 pending

nominations 2 confirmed

judges   There were only about 40 federal court vacancies when President Barack Obama took office in January...
